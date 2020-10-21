Arthritis drug may help severely ill COVID-19 patients if given early, study finds

Tocilizumab, a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, may help reduce mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients if given within the first two days of admission to an intensive care unit, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study analyzed data on 3,924 COVID-19 patients in intensive care across 68 U.S. hospitals from March 4 to May 10. The estimated 30-day mortality rate for patients who received the drug was 27.5 percent, compared to 37 percent for those that didn't receive the treatment.

The findings support the notion that COVID-19 treatments may be most effective at different times, with tocilizumab providing the most benefits when given early on in a hospitalization, lead study author David Leaf, MD, a kidney specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston told USA Today.

"If you wait too long, you're waiting for irreversible organ injury to have occurred," Dr. Leaf told USA Today.

Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that stabilizes extreme immune reactions commonly seen in severe COVID-19 cases. The drug is typically administered to COVID-19 patients once through an intravenous injection, with a second dose given a few days later if necessary, according to USA Today.

