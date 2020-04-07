AAMC creates database for COVID-19 guidance

The Association of American Medical Colleges created a repository of COVID-19 information as a resource for hospitals and healthcare providers amid the pandemic.

The database includes guidance on COVID-19 treatment and management from academic medical centers across the nation.

Providers can access and download the clinical resources from seven categories:

Infection control

Emergency department

Inpatient

Ambulatory

Serious illness communication

Mental health

Special populations, such as pediatrics

AAMC notes the information is meant to supplement clinicians' own medical judgment and their institution's unique circumstances.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on patient outcomes:



5 US coronavirus patients begin treatment using blood from recovered patients

Why UPMC's care rationing framework is gaining popularity among hospitals

COVID-19 kills 13% of people over age 80, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.