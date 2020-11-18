5 ways to engage men in their own health

Men are more likely to experience negative outcomes or complications from a number of procedures and conditions compared to women, creating a large window of opportunity for health systems to improve men's health engagement, according to a Nov. 18 Healthgrades report.

Five ways to get men proactively involved with their healthcare:

1. Talk to men like they talk to each other: Incorporating humor and conversational messaging may ease some of the discomfort men feel when discussing certain medical conditions.

2. Get inspired by best practices: Lean into best practices and focus on preventive steps and awareness in campaign materials.

3. Reach out to their partners: Men's partners and spouses tend to positively influence their behavior, so targeting them with the right messaging can ultimately end up reaching men.

4. Go where the men are: When planning events and campaigns, make sure to include the places men will mostly likely be: sporting events, gyms and even urinals. Men will likely be more receptive to messaging in a comfortable setting.

5. Share your hospital's successes: Confidence in a procedure or system can help men feel more at ease. Discuss the success rates, quality awards and technology capabilities that relate to a procedure they may need.

