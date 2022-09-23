12 recent patient safety study findings

Here are 12 patient safety studies Becker's has covered since July 1:

1. More than 80 percent of maternal deaths between 2017 and 2019 were due to preventable causes, a report from the CDC found.

2. Nearly 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors may experience lingering, worsening or new-onset symptoms two years after infection, according to a study of nearly 2,000 patients who were hospitalized at the start of the pandemic in Wuhan, China.

3. Adults 65 and older who contract COVID-19 may be at greater risk for new-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Sept. 13 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

4. Physician burnout is associated with a reduction in care quality, a Sept. 14 study published in The BMJ found.

5. Flushing the nasal cavity with a mild saline solution may significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a recent study published in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal.

6. Some long COVID-19 patients still have impaired or loss of smell one year after symptom onset, suggesting the condition could be permanent, according to a small study published Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

7. Psychological distress — including depression, anxiety, worry, perceived stress and loneliness — prior to COVID-19 infection was associated with an increased risk for long COVID-19, a new study from Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found.

8. Forehead thermometers are not as accurate as oral thermometers in detecting fevers among hospitalized Black patients, according to a study led by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta.

9. A patient with a monkeypox infection in Portugal developed myocarditis, or heart muscle inflammation, a week after the onset of monkeypox symptoms, researchers said in a case report published Sept. 2.

10. A new study led by nurses at the Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center involving 569 hospitalized patients found the use of a wireless sock monitoring system resulted in zero falls.

11. Giving birth in states with strong nurse workforce diversity is tied to significantly reduced risks of adverse maternal outcomes, according to a recent study from researchers at Columbia University in New York City.

12. Of 20 actionable standards issued by The Joint Commission during a one-year period, only six were fully supported by cited references, according to a study led by researchers at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.