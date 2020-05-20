1 in 5 COVID-19 patients in NYC hospitals were critically ill: 5 things to know about them

About 22 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to two New York City hospitals were critically ill, and nearly all had at least one chronic illness, a new study shows.

The study, published in The Lancet, examined the clinical characteristics of critically ill COVID-19 patients admitted to two NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals affiliated with Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City from March 2 to April 1. Of the 1,150 COVID-19 patients admitted to both hospitals, 257 (22 percent) were critically ill.

Five study findings:

1. The median age of the critically ill patients was 62 years.

2. Sixty-seven percent were men.

2. Eighty-two percent of the patients had at least one chronic illness — most commonly hypertension (63 percent) and diabetes (36 percent).

3. About 46 percent were obese.

4. Seventy-nine percent of the patients received invasive mechanical ventilation for a median of 18 days.

5. The researchers conducted a follow-up April 28, and found 39 percent of the patients had died and 37 percent remained hospitalized.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

COVID-19 nearly triples death risk of cancer patients, study finds

6 insights into COVID-19 patient care patterns worldwide

COVID-19 is 13 times deadlier than flu, study suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.