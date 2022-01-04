VCU Medical Center postpones nonurgent surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center is postponing nonurgent surgeries and procedures that need a hospital bed or donated blood products as it deals with a COVID-19 surge.

Ninety-five percent of positive COVID-19 tests at the hospital identify the omicron variant, according to a Jan. 3 news release from VCU Health. Many of the COVID-19 patients at the hospital are unvaccinated, VCU Health said.

The hospital and emergency department are still open and will continue essential and urgent surgeries, according to the news release.