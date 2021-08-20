US sees 86,000+ hospitalizations daily — 2nd highest rate of pandemic: 7 notes

The U.S. currently has a seven-day COVID-19 hospitalization average of 86,877, second only to last winter's surge, when the seven-day average hit 137,484 on Jan. 10, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

The Times' data is taken from HHS and was last updated Aug. 20.

Seven things to know:

1. On Jan. 14, the U.S. recorded its highest number of COVID-19 patients, with 142,273 virus hospitalizations.

2. On Aug. 18, the most recent daily data available, 92,736 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized nationwide.

3. New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates have increased 53 percent over the last two weeks, with all 50 states and the District of Columbia seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, the Times reported Aug. 20.

4. The nation is averaging 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 Americans as of Aug. 20.

5. Seven states — Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington — are recording higher COVID-19 hospitalization levels than their winter and summer peaks, according to the Times.

6. As of Aug. 20, Vermont is reporting the highest 14-day jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations with a 425 percent increase. Wisconsin is second, reporting a 168 percent increase, followed closely by South Carolina at 161 percent.

7. Vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations. According to a May 3-July 25 CDC study, protection against hospitalization hovered around 92 percent to 95 percent for New Yorkers fully inoculated with Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine.