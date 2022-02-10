US COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100,000 — 3 states where they're still rising

Daily U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 100,000 for the first time in more than a month, though three states are still seeing increasing virus admissions.

There are fewer than 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized nationwide for the first time in more than a month, according to HHS data. That's a 38 percent decline from a few weeks ago, when daily virus hospitalizations surpassed 160,000, according to CNN.

As of Feb. 10, only three states are still seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to The New York Times.

Here's a look at the three states still reporting hospitalization increases.

Oregon

14-day change: 5 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 30

Hospitalized daily average: 1,260

Daily COVID-19 cases in Oregon have declined 55 percent over the past 14 days, with a current average of 3,544 cases reported daily. Virus hospitalizations tend to lag a few weeks behind case trends.

Montana

14-day change: 5 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 33

Hospitalized daily average: 348

Daily COVID-19 cases in Montana have declined 35 percent over the past 14 days, with a current average of 1,371 cases reported daily. Virus hospitalizations tend to lag a few weeks behind case trends.

Idaho

14-day change: 1 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 30

Hospitalized daily average: 544

Daily COVID-19 cases in Idaho have declined 33 percent over the past 14 days, with a current average of 1,875 cases reported daily. Virus hospitalizations tend to lag a few weeks behind case trends.



