UPMC hospital reopens 1 month after fire

UPMC Lock Haven (Pa.) reopened Oct. 12, about one month after a fire prompted it to evacuate patients and shut down, according to PennLive.

The 47-bed hospital evacuated its 14 patients Sept. 10 after a fire erupted in a service tunnel that runs under the roadway and connects the boiler room to the hospital. No injuries were reported and fire crews contained the fire to the tunnel structure outside the hospital.

The need to thoroughly clean the hospital due to smoke that entered the facility during the fire delayed the reopening, a spokesperson told PennLive.

"We are safe, we are cleaner than ever and we're open for business on Monday morning at 6 a.m.," Ron Reynolds, president of UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy (Pa.), told The Express.

