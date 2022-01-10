This area is recording most COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people

Washington, D.C., is seeing the highest average rate of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the nation, according to federal data cited by The New York Times.

As of Jan. 10, Washington, D.C., is reporting 122 daily virus hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, according to the Times. New Jersey is second, reporting 67 hospitalizations per 100,000.

The daily hospitalization average in Washington, D.C., was 861 COVID-19 patients as of Jan. 10. The area has seen virus admissions rise 228 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national hospitalizations have increased 83 percent over the same period.





