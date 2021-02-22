Texas water, power issues continue as disaster declaration declared: 5 things to know

Power outages and water issues continue in Texas amid the aftermath of winter storms that hit the Southern U.S. last week.

Five things to know:

1. The number of Texans affected by water issues has stabilized, but problems continue. As of 10:45 a.m. Feb. 20, 1,445 public water systems had reported disruptions in service due to the weather, many resulting in boil-water notices, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. The commission said this affects nearly 14.4 million Texans in 190 counties. However, more than 60 boil-water notices have been rescinded.

2. Many homes and businesses have regained power, but tens of thousands remain without. The website PowerOutage.US tracks nearly 12.5 million Texas homes and businesses and shows 20,603 were without electricity as of 10:19 a.m. Feb. 22. That's a decrease from just under 182,000 recorded at one point on Feb. 19.

3. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas. President Biden made the declaration Feb. 20, which frees up federal funding to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by winter storms this month. His administration said in a statement that assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs.

4. At least 58 people have died in areas of the U.S. affected by major winter storms, including 32 people who lived in Texas, according to data compiled by The Washington Post and reported Feb. 21. The data includes people who died of carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia during the severe weather.

5. GoodRx is offering Texans free telehealth throughout February. In the aftermath of the severe winter storms, prescription discount service GoodRx offered Texans free telehealth visits throughout February. State residents can use a code to schedule a free online visit with a physician for basic medical problems.

