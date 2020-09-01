Texas hospital cancels electives, diverts new patients amid power failure

University Medical Center, a 500-bed facility in Lubbock, Texas, is diverting new patients to other regional hospitals due to a power failure, according to local radio station KFYO.

The medical center reported the power failure at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 1 after performing a generator test.

When the hospital tried to switch back to regular power following the test, the generator switch failed, and the main hospital building was unable to connect back to regular power.



Patients in the facility are being transferred to rooms of the building that have power.

Due to the power failure, University Medical Center has canceled all elective surgeries for Sept. 1 and is diverting new patients to other facilities.

Read the full report here.

