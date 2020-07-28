Texas Health Resources, Medical City resume elective surgeries

Two Texas health systems are resuming elective surgeries after a two-week hiatus.

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources lifted its pause on elective inpatient surgeries but continues to closely monitor various indicators to stay prepared for an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to Kirk King, executive vice president and hospital chief operations officer for the system.

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare enacted a voluntary suspension of elective surgeries July 13. It resumed elective procedures at 16 area hospitals July 27.

"Medical City Healthcare hospitals, including our facilities in Dallas County, have the bed capacity, supplies and personal protective equipment we need at this time — all of which are considered in our decision to schedule surgery for a patient," Janet St. James, assistant vice president of strategic communications for Medical City, told Becker's. "We continually monitor our COVID-19 patient volume, along with our ICU capacity, ventilator usage, PPE and lab testing to ensure that we can safely and appropriately meet patient demand."

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 10 for hospitals in 105 Texas counties to suspend elective care to preserve hospital inpatient capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, although his order allows for surgical procedures that do not deplete hospitals’ ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. That makes for a total of 113 Texas counties where hospitals were ordered to halt elective cases, counting the eight that were affected by executive orders Mr. Abbott issued in late June. The state has 254 counties total.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.