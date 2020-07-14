Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly down for first time in 2 weeks; more military aid on the way

Texas reported a .05 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations July 13, marking the first decline since June 28, according to state health department data.

On July 13, Texas' COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 16.9 percent with 7,016 new daily cases reported and 1.9 tests per 1,000 people, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 dashboard.

Hospitals in the trauma service areas containing Houston and Dallas continue to be the hardest hit in the state, with 2,842 and 1,867 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, respectively.

The Department of Defense has deployed more Army medical teams to Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed July 13, strengthening the activation of federal resources announced July 11. U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces are in San Antonio and the Houston region. Four more Army teams, along with a Navy Acute Care Team and four U.S. Navy Rapid Rural Response teams, will be deployed to additional locations across the state as identified by ongoing assessments.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.