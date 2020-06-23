Texas Children's admits adult patients as COVID-19 cases surge

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston is admitting adult patients to help expand capacity for the state's surging number of COVID-19 patients, according to TV station KHOU.

The nonprofit hospital told KHOU it is providing acute care and intensive care unit beds for both pediatric and adult patients. Adult patients who have COVID-19 will receive care in an expanded isolation unit at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus.

"Texas Children's Hospital, our employees, medical staff and leadership team continue to carefully monitor the ongoing active transmission and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area and across the state," the hospital said in a statement to KHOU. "We are committed to doing our part to assist the city as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise."

Texas is one of the states seeing spikes in new COVID-19 cases, and this week could determine whether "they're tipping over the exponential growth or not," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, told CNBC on June 22.

Texas had 119,646 COVID-19 cases as of 6:52 a.m. CDT June 23.

