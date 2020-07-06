Steward to close Massachusetts hospital ER

Steward Health Care plans to close the emergency department at Quincy (Mass.) Medical Center in November, according to The Patriot Ledger.

Dallas-based Steward acquired Quincy Medical Center in 2011 and closed all but its emergency department in November 2014. Steward sold the building to FoxRock Properties in 2016 and signed a lease to operate the ED through 2021, with a clause that allowed for early termination, a Steward spokesperson told The Patriot Ledger.

Steward says it is being forced out of Quincy Medical Center, which FoxRock is using as part of a 465-unit apartment neighborhood, according to the report.

A Steward spokesperson told The Patriot Ledger that the health system hasn't been able to secure a new space for the ED.

Read the full report here.

