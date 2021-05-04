Shuttered Oklahoma hospital opens under new owner

The Southern Plains Medical Center-Pauls Valley (Okla.) opened under a new owner April 28, according to News 9.

The hospital, formally known as Pauls Valley Regional Medical Center, closed in October 2018 after financial challenges. Reopening plans have been in the works since January.

Services at Southern Plains Medical Center-Pauls Valley will initially include X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds and emergency care. Plans are to expand services later, according to News 9. The hospital has 40 patient rooms and a medical staff of 35.



The hospital is now run by the Southern Plains Medical Group in Chickasha, Okla.

