Rhode Island hospital patient mix doesn't meet federal standards, investigation finds

Eleanor Slater Hospital, an embattled state-run psychiatric hospital in Cranston, R.I., isn't in compliance with federal requirements on patient mix, according to WPRI.com.

A state assessment released May 17 found psychiatric patients represent 79 percent of patients at the publicly funded hospital, according to the news station's review of the assessment. Under federal rules, psychiatric patients must account for less than 50 percent of patients for the hospital to receive millions of dollars from CMS.

The issue isn't new to the hospital. In 2019, Eleanor Slater stopped billing CMS after staff raised concerns about compliance with the rule, known as the Medicaid Institutions for Mental Diseases exclusion. According to WPRI.com, the decision to stop billing CMS has cost Rhode Island more than $100 million in funds since 2019.

Rhode Island officials didn't immediately respond to WPRI.com's request for comment.

Read more here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.