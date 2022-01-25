Person shot in New York hospital waiting room

One person was shot and wounded in the emergency department of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in New York City on Jan. 25, according to NBC New York.

Police said the victim was waiting for treatment in the ED. The suspect was waiting to speak to a hospital representative, according to the report.

Police said there were several looks exchanged between the victim and suspect before the suspect fired a gun at the victim, striking the 35-year-old victim once in the left forearm.

The victim was taken into surgery, according to ABC 7. The victim is expected to survive the wounds.

"This was a cowardly act in a space where New Yorkers come for healing and care," the hospital said in a statement. "Our #HealthCareHeroes swiftly took care of the victim and took actions to protect other patients in the waiting room. Our immediate focus is on caring for the patient and ensuring the safety of our staff."

The suspect allegedly fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.