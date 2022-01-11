Pennsylvania hospital to reopen maternity unit shuttered since 2019

WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, in conjunction with WVU Medicine Children's, said it will restart obstetrics services later this year after ending the services two years ago.

The hospital ended the services on June 30, 2019, after the hospital ended a six-year clinical affiliation with Pittsburgh-based UPMC. In 2020, Uniontown joined WVU Medicine and has been restarting services as part of the transition.

"Our mission is always focused on the needs of our patients and ensuring they have the exceptional, academic care of WVU Medicine available to them," David Hess, MD, president and CEO of Uniontown Hospital, said in a news release. "Reintroducing this service to our community gives our patients world-class care close to home and makes good on our promise to bring key services to the people of southwestern Pennsylvania."

The hospital hopes to relaunch obstetrics services in September. Patients have been traveling to WVU Medicine's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for maternity care.







