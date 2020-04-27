Pennsylvania hospital to cease inpatient care

Crozer-Keystone Health System is shutting down inpatient care and non-emergency services at its hospital in Springfield, Pa., until June, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

Springfield Hospital is temporarily shutting down services after seeing a significant decline in patient volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suspending elective surgeries.

Crozer-Keystone, a four-hospital system, is trying to find alternative assignments for staff affected by the changes, a spokesperson told the Delaware County Daily Times. If there's a surge in COVID-19 patients, some employees may be called back to the 25-bed hospital to assist.

Springfield Hospital is experiencing many of the same issues as other hospitals in the state. A recent analysis by Health Management Associates revealed that even with an expected $3.1 billion in federal aid provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Pennsylvania hospitals could still lose about $7 billion this year, according to the report.

