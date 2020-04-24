Outpatient visits down 60% because of COVID-19, study finds

From mid-March through mid-April, outpatient visits have declined nearly 60 percent due to COVID-19, according to research from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and healthcare technology company Phreesia.

The decline is largely due to the cancellation and deferment of elective procedures and preventive visits. For their analysis, researchers from Harvard and Phreesia analyzed visit volume data from Phreesia's more than 50,000 provider clients.

Researchers found the New England and mid-Atlantic states saw the largest declines in the number of outpatient visits. As the number of in-person visits dropped, researchers saw the number of telehealth visits increase. However, the increase only partially offset the drop in in-person visits.



To view the full report, click here.



