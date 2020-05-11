Northwell Health surpasses 10,200 COVID-19 patient discharges

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has discharged 10,210 COVID-19 patients as of May 11, surpassing the threshold of 10,000 patient discharges, the health system told Becker's Hospital Review.

The state's largest health system said the milestone comes more than two months after its hospitals saw the first COVID-19 cases and more than 30 days after Northwell experienced the surge's peak.

"Based on the data we've seen, Northwell has treated more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in the nation," Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a news release. "Our success is a reflection of the selfless work of both front-line staff and behind-the-scenes innovation that has enabled us to respond to an unprecedented influx of patients."

Northwell said it has treated more than 41,000 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.This included about 13,000 hospitalized patients on Long Island, in New York City and Westchester County, as well as those seen in emergency departments, urgent care centers and physician offices.

