Coronavirus fear prompting avoidance of healthcare, poll finds

Around 29 percent of U.S. adults said they have delayed or avoided seeking medical care due to concerns about contracting COVID-19, a new poll shows.

The poll, conducted by market research firm Morning Consult on behalf of the American College of Emergency Physicians between April 18 and April 20, surveyed a national sample of 2,201 U.S. adults.

Four survey findings:

1. Sixty-three percent of respondents said they are "very" or at least "somewhat" concerned about wait times at healthcare facilities, and 59 percent expressed concern about receiving adequate care.

2. Fifty-four percent of adults between 18 and 39 years of age said they have actively delayed or avoided seeking care due to COVID-19 concerns, compared to 59 percent of adults, ages 40 to 74 years.

3. Around 80 percent of respondents said they are concerned about contracting COVID-19 from another patient or visitor if they need to go to an emergency room.

4. Most respondents (73 percent) are concerned about overstressing the health care system when considering a trip to the emergency department.

More articles on patient flow:

Pennsylvania hospital to cease inpatient care

14 hospital leaders on the toughest thing about resuming elective surgeries

Outpatient visits down 60% because of COVID-19, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.