New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on March 16 issued an executive order to increase that state's hospital bed capacity in preparation for an influx of COVID-19 patients, reports the Times Union.

Under the order, the New York Department of Health will loosen capacity regulations to help increase bed counts in medical facilities. State leaders are also working with building unions, private developers and local governments to identify buildings that could be converted into temporary medical facilities, such as college dorms, shuttered nursing homes or military bases.

At present, New York has 50,000 hospital beds, including 3,000 in intensive care units. Mr. Cuomo said hospitals will be short thousands of beds and ventilators if proactive measures are not taken.

His goal is to create 9,000 additional beds in downstate New York and 5,000 beds in New York City, among other county-based targets.

Mr. Cuomo also selected Ken Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, and Michael Dowling, president of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, to oversee a council creating a statewide surge capacity plan for hospitals.



Mr. Cuomo's executive order comes the same day President Donald Trump said the nation's COVID-19 outbreak may last until July or August in a media briefing. As of March 16 at 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 has sickened 4,287 people in the U.S. and caused 74 deaths.

