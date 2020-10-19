Nashville hospital prepares for emergencies ahead of presidential debate

A Tennessee hospital is preparing for a potential emergency event tied to the final presidential debate occurring in Nashville Oct. 21, reports NBC affiliate WSMV.

"What if a group of protesters or something happened at the event?" said Marshall Hall, MD, medical director of the emergency department at Nashville-based TriStar Skyline Medical Center. "We as healthcare providers need to be ready and respond in case something on a large scale were to happen."

The hospital is always prepared for mass casualty events, Dr. Hall told WSMV, but staff have been specifically planning with the debate in mind. The hospital is keeping extra IV fluids and certain medications available in case large volumes of patients require surgery at the same time, Dr. Hall said.

