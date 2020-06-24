MU Health Care to open clinic in Missouri town that lost hospital

MU Health Care plans to open a family medicine clinic in Boonville, Mo., a town that lost its only hospital in January, according to KRCG-TV.

This will be MU Health Care's eighth family medicine clinic. It will open July 6.

The Columbia, Mo.-based system said it will hire physicians that used to work at the shuttered Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville.

The hospital closed Jan. 15, less than a day after officials announced the hospital was shutting down. Hospital officials cited the need for costly repairs as the reason for the closure.

