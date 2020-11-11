Mayo Clinic Health System warns northwest Wisconsin hospitals are at 100% capacity

Mayo Clinic Health System said that 100 percent of its beds are full at its hospitals in northwest Wisconsin, according to local news station WQOW.

The health system said it has no available beds at its hospitals that care for patients in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.

"The public urgently needs to treat COVID-19 as the health emergency it is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. We are pleading for everyone's help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease," three Mayo Clinic officials said in a joint statement obtained by WQOW.

Mayo Clinic Health System said 50 percent of the patients in its intensive care units have COVID-19 and 40 percent of its medical/surgical beds are filled with patients with COVID-19.

Additionally, 300 workers are facing restrictions due to having COVID-19 or potential exposure to the virus, according to the report.

The surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region had already forced Mayo Clinic Health System to postpone elective surgeries beginning Oct. 31.

The Mayo Clinic Health System has clinics, hospitals and other facilities across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

