Intermountain delays hospital opening by 6 months

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is pushing back the October opening of a new hospital in Spanish Fork, Utah, until April 2021.

Intermountain Hospital Administrator Francis Gibson told the Daily Herald June 23 that economic pressures like lower patient volumes from the COVID-19 pandemic and the current recession are factors that led to the delay. He added that design changes and uncertainty around a second wave of COVID-19 also postponed the hospital's opening.

The six-month delay of the Spanish Fork Hospital's opening won't change the size of the project. The $150 million build is still slated to be a 30-bed hospital with a focus on women’s medical and surgical services. Construction will be mostly complete by October.

Read more here.

More articles on patient flow:

California hospital suspends admission of non-COVID-19 patients after spike in cases among staff

Indiana health system to close rehabilitation hospital in August

Healthcare leaders urge LA County to reopen COVID-19 surge hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.