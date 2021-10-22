Florida Hospital Association: Delta surge in the state 'is over' 

The Florida Hospital Association declared an end to the summer surge of the coronavirus's delta variant based on hospitalizations statewide.

Hospitalizations in Florida as of Oct. 22 dipped below what the state saw on the same day in 2020: 2,251 inpatients compared to 2,327. In the past two weeks, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has fallen 19 percent.

Florida reached its peak of hospitalizations on Aug. 23, 2021, at 17,121.

"While COVID-19 remains a concern, the summer delta surge in Florida is over," Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of FHA, said in a news release.

Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline, falling 10 percent in one week, according to the most recent CDC data.