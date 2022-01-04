Crozer Health consolidates OB services at Pennsylvania hospital

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health is moving the inpatient obstetric unit at Drexel Hill, Pa.-based Delaware County Memorial Hospital to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa., effective Jan. 21.

Outpatient services for women and children will still be at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from the health system shared with Becker's.

"To be able to continue providing the highest quality care and maintain staffing and services for our community, labor and delivery, maternal fetal medicine, and NICU services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill will transition to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where patients will continue to receive excellent women’s and children’s inpatient care," the statement said.