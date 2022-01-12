Colorado hospital closed from smoke damage to reopen Jan. 18

Louisville, Colo.-based Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital, which is temporarily closed after its evacuation during the Marshall fire on Dec. 30, said it will reopen Jan. 18.

The 114-bed building was not directly damaged from the Marshall fire that spread across Boulder County but did sustain smoke damage.

Since the fire, professional cleaning crews have been working to ensure the facility is safe and ready for employees and patients, the hospital said. Cleanup efforts have included replacing air filtration systems, operating "air scrubbers," extensive testing of air and water quality, extensive and repeated cleaning of surfaces, and testing of equipment.

"When we reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, our patients can be certain that our hospital is 100 percent safe and fully ready to serve them," Isaac Sendros, CEO of Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital, said in a news release. "Our Avista teams and professional cleaning partners are working tirelessly to clean every inch of our building, and our caregivers and I are excited to welcome our communities back and extend our healing mission as we have since 1896."

The hospital's more than 600 employees, some of whom lost their homes in the fire, will be invited to return before the building opens to patients.