Smoke damage closes Colorado hospital for foreseeable future

Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital — the only full-service hospital in Louisville, Colo. — has closed for the foreseeable future due to smoke damage from the Marshall fire that spread across Boulder County.

"There are no care services available at the hospital at this time. Patients who are in need of immediate care should go to the nearest hospital to receive services, or if you are having a life threatening emergency, please call 911," the hospital said in a statement Jan. 1.

The facility was not directly damaged by the fire, though professional cleaning crews are working to clean and sanitize the building following extensive smoke damage, officials told local ABC affiliate KMGH-TV.

Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital will reopen once the cleaning process is complete but does not yet have an estimated reopening date.