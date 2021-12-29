Cleveland Clinic again bumps back nonurgent surgeries

Cleveland Clinic revised its timeline for the resumption of nonurgent procedures to mid-January. 

Cleveland Clinic is postponing all nonurgent outpatient and ambulatory surgeries at its Ohio hospitals from Jan. 3-14, 2022. Nonurgent inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital bed at its Ohio hospitals are postponed through Jan. 14. 

The system said its Ohio hospitals continue to see high volumes of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cleveland Clinic has adjusted its postponement of elective surgeries four times over the past month. Nonessential surgeries requiring a hospital bed at its Ohio hospitals were initially suspended from Dec. 8-17. 

"We continue to urge our communities to take precautions and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as the majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated," a Dec. 28 Cleveland Clinic statement noted.

