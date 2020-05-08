Cape Cod field hospital closes without treating a COVID-19 patient

The field hospital set up at Joint Base Cape Cod, which closed this week, didn't receive or treat a single COVID-19 patient, according to the Cape Cod Times.

The field hospital, located in Bourne, Mass., had 94 beds and was set up in case area hospitals in the area didn't have enough room to treat COVID-19 patients.

But Massachusetts hospitals never reached capacity. As a result, the hospital closed this week, and Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare stopped staffing the temporary hospital.

Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare told the publication that it is a positive that the temporary hospital was not used, because it meant the surge numbers were never reached.

The field hospital was one of several set up in Massachusetts to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients. The plan was to use the field hospital as a place to treat COVID-19 patients who had been discharged from the hospital but were not healthy enough to return home.

