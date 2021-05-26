Baystate to close standalone ER June 3

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health will close its 24-hour standalone emergency center in Ware, Mass., on June 3.

All emergency department services that were offered at the Baystate Mary Lane Satellite Emergency Facility in Ware will transition to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, Mass., which is about 9 miles away.

In making its decision, Baystate said the emergency facility saw about 28 patients per day, and more than 85 percent of those patients presented with nonurgent conditions that could be treated in a primary care setting. According to the hospital, it also was difficult to recruit physicians to work at the facility.

The health system first announced plans to close the satellite emergency care facility in January. The June 3 closure date was announced May 26.

The health system also plans to close the Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center by 2023. The services offered at the outpatient center will relocate to Baystate Wing Hospital.