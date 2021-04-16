Allegheny Health Network to close outpatient center, affecting 6 jobs

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network said it will close its outpatient center in New Kensington, Pa., May 11.

Pitts Outpatient Center is in the former Citizens General Hospital, which closed in 2000. Allegheny Health said the laboratory, medical imaging and cardiology services offered there occupied just a small portion of the building.

Allegheny Health said it is looking for a more suitable site for the services, but patients can visit nearby hospitals for their medical needs in the meantime.

The outpatient center closure will affect six employees, according to The Tribune-Review. The employees are being counseled on their benefits and opportunities to apply for other positions in the health system.

The closure was announced in an April 9 news release.

