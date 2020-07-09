40 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity

Hospital intensive care units at 40 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 9, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. 

The hospitals that had 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs as of July 9 are spread across 20 counties. Statewide, 15 percent of the total 6,248 adult ICU beds were available. 

Below are the 40 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity as of July 9. They are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census. 

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)
7 ICU beds

AdventHealth Dade City
5 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Daytona Beach
34 ICU beds 

AdventHealth East Orlando
18 ICU beds

AdventHealth Ocala
23 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Kissimmee
15 ICU beds

AdventHealth Sebring
12 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Tampa
37 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)
22 ICU beds 

Broward Health Coral Springs
14 ICU beds 

Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)
8 ICU beds 

Cape Coral Hospital
22 ICU beds 

Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)
28 ICU beds 

Coral Gables Hospital
16 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
14 ICU beds  

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
29 ICU beds 

Homestead Hospital
16 ICU beds 

JFK Medical Center North Campus (West Palm Beach)
10 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa
4 ICU beds 

Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa
6 ICU beds 

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)
6 ICU beds 

Lake City Medical Center
20 ICU beds 

Lakeland Regional Medical Center
72 ICU beds 

Memorial Hospital Miramar
18 ICU beds 

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
51 ICU beds 

Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)
24 ICU beds 

Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)
14 ICU beds 

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)
8 ICU beds 

Plantation General Hospital
14 ICU beds

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)
7 ICU beds 

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami
5 ICU beds 

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee
6 ICU beds 

St. Petersburg General Hospital
11 ICU beds 

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)
62 ICU beds 

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
46 ICU beds 

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)
18 ICU beds

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)
7 ICU beds 

West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)
12 ICU beds 

Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)
35 ICU beds 

Winter Haven Hospital
49 ICU beds 

