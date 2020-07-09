40 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity

Hospital intensive care units at 40 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 9, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The hospitals that had 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs as of July 9 are spread across 20 counties. Statewide, 15 percent of the total 6,248 adult ICU beds were available.

Below are the 40 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity as of July 9. They are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)

7 ICU beds

AdventHealth Dade City

5 ICU beds

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

34 ICU beds

AdventHealth East Orlando

18 ICU beds

AdventHealth Ocala

23 ICU beds

AdventHealth Kissimmee

15 ICU beds

AdventHealth Sebring

12 ICU beds

AdventHealth Tampa

37 ICU beds

AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)

22 ICU beds

Broward Health Coral Springs

14 ICU beds

Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)

8 ICU beds

Cape Coral Hospital

22 ICU beds

Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)

28 ICU beds

Coral Gables Hospital

16 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

14 ICU beds

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

29 ICU beds

Homestead Hospital

16 ICU beds

JFK Medical Center North Campus (West Palm Beach)

10 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa

4 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa

6 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)

6 ICU beds

Lake City Medical Center

20 ICU beds

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

72 ICU beds

Memorial Hospital Miramar

18 ICU beds

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

51 ICU beds

Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)

24 ICU beds

Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)

14 ICU beds

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)

8 ICU beds

Plantation General Hospital

14 ICU beds

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)

7 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami

5 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee

6 ICU beds

St. Petersburg General Hospital

11 ICU beds

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)

62 ICU beds

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital

46 ICU beds

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

18 ICU beds

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)

7 ICU beds

West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)

12 ICU beds

Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)

35 ICU beds

Winter Haven Hospital

49 ICU beds

