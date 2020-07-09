40 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity
Hospital intensive care units at 40 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 9, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
The hospitals that had 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs as of July 9 are spread across 20 counties. Statewide, 15 percent of the total 6,248 adult ICU beds were available.
Below are the 40 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity as of July 9. They are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.
AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)
7 ICU beds
AdventHealth Dade City
5 ICU beds
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
34 ICU beds
AdventHealth East Orlando
18 ICU beds
AdventHealth Ocala
23 ICU beds
AdventHealth Kissimmee
15 ICU beds
AdventHealth Sebring
12 ICU beds
AdventHealth Tampa
37 ICU beds
AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)
22 ICU beds
Broward Health Coral Springs
14 ICU beds
Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)
8 ICU beds
Cape Coral Hospital
22 ICU beds
Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)
28 ICU beds
Coral Gables Hospital
16 ICU beds
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
14 ICU beds
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
29 ICU beds
Homestead Hospital
16 ICU beds
JFK Medical Center North Campus (West Palm Beach)
10 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa
4 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa
6 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)
6 ICU beds
Lake City Medical Center
20 ICU beds
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
72 ICU beds
Memorial Hospital Miramar
18 ICU beds
North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
51 ICU beds
Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)
24 ICU beds
Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)
14 ICU beds
Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)
8 ICU beds
Plantation General Hospital
14 ICU beds
Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)
7 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Miami
5 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee
6 ICU beds
St. Petersburg General Hospital
11 ICU beds
St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)
62 ICU beds
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
46 ICU beds
University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)
18 ICU beds
Westchester General Hospital (Miami)
7 ICU beds
West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)
12 ICU beds
Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)
35 ICU beds
Winter Haven Hospital
49 ICU beds
