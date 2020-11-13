2 killed in explosion at Connecticut hospital

Two people were killed in an explosion at the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Conn., on the morning of Nov. 13, according to TV station WFSB.

One of the people killed in the explosion was a hospital employee and the other was an outside contractor, according to WTNH. A spokesperson for the VA told WTNH that the explosion was due to a leak in a steam plant not part of the hospital building. The two people killed had reportedly been trying to fix the leak when the explosion occurred. The explosion occurred in a non-patient care area, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement, according to NBC Connecticut and The Associated Press.

The FBI and the state police are investigating the incident, according to The Hill.

Thomas J. Saadi, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, released the following statement to WFSB:

"The Leadership and Staff of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs are deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Federal VA in West Haven and extend our condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and to our Federal colleagues who continue to care for Connecticut's Veterans."

