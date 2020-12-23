2 injured in shooting at PeaceHealth medical facility

Two people were injured in a Dec. 22 shooting at a medical facility next to Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, reports NBC affiliate KGW.

Both people were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest's emergency room for treatment, according to a statement from PeaceHealth. The health system did not share more information about the patients' identities or conditions.

The hospital went into a modified lockdown, which was lifted less than two hours after the shooting.

The shooting, at about 1 p.m., was at a building that houses PeaceHealth Southwest's oncology and infusions services, vision center and a family medicine practice, among other services.

More articles on patient flow:

Los Angeles hospitals brace for care rationing

Mississippi hospitals must halt elective surgeries this week

Colorado working to extend lease for overflow site

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.