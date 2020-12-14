Mississippi hospitals must halt elective surgeries this week

Mississippi hospitals must delay elective surgeries that require an inpatient stay starting this week, according to state health officials.

The halt on elective procedures will be in effect from Dec. 15 until Dec. 23, unless revoked by the Mississippi health department prior to the date.

The temporary halt is to ensure hospitals can respond to an increase in COVID-19 patients in need of hospitalization.

More articles on patient flow:

West Virginia governor asks hospitals to reevaluate elective surgeries

New York to order hospitals to boost bed capacity 25%

California hospital to reopen after shutdown spurred by wildfire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.