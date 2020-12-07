New York to order hospitals to boost bed capacity 25%

New York will order hospitals in the state to boost bed capacity by 25 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a media briefing Dec. 7.

The order will come from the New York health department and is expected Dec. 7.

The order is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Currently 4,602 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state.

Mr. Cuomo said that New York can order hospitals to boost bed capacity up to 50 percent, but the state will only ask them to boost by 25 percent because "we don't have a capacity criticality at this moment."

Mr. Cuomo said that if necessary, New York can add 5,000 field hospital beds, but he views that step as a last resort.

