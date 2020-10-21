Cancer patient reports unsanitary conditions at Memorial Health

A breast cancer patient at Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health said hospital staff neglected to clean her room and didn't provide basic supplies like toilet paper, reports NBC affiliate WSAV.

Shawne Jones, who recently had COVID-19, has been staying at the hospital to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Pictures Ms. Jones shared with WSAV show dirty floors and a broken hospital bed in her room. Staff at Memorial Health have ignored Ms. Jones' requests to clean the floors in her room and bathroom, she told WSAV.

"You would think they'd be extra careful because of coronavirus and different things like that … you're not getting that kind of care here," Ms. Jones told WSAV.

The station reports that housekeeping eventually came to clean Jones' room and apologized for the delay.

"As you know, we cannot confirm if a patient is with us. We can tell you that we clean all patient rooms daily. In some cases, cleanings are more frequent based on requests," a representative for Memorial Health said in a statement to WSAV.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Memorial Health for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

