Best hospitals for patient experience in the South — 54 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the South using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 16 states that make up the South, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Alabama

Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)

Arkansas

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Florida

AdventHealth Wauchula

Louisiana

Avala Hospital (Covington)

Christus' Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Ochsner's St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady Oof the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette)

Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group-Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)

North Carolina

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital-South Campus (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

South Carolina

Charleston VA Medical Center

Tennessee

Ascension St. Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Texas

Baylor Medical Center at Trophy Club

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Pflugerville

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Medical & Surgical Hospital at Las Colinas (Irving)

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Charleston Surgical Hospital

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Buckhannon)