Hospitals with a 5-star patient experience rating: Florida

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in Florida using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, 2022, and based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Hospitals included below received a five patient summary star rating.

Florida's top-rated hospitals for patient experience:

AdventHealth Wauchula

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville

Orlando VA Medical Center

Health First's Viera Hospital (Melbourne)