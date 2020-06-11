New York files fraud charges against Endo for misrepresenting opioids

New York filed insurance fraud charges June 10 against Endo, alleging the drugmaker misled customers about its opioids' efficacy and addictiveness.

The state accused Endo, which produced 18.4 percent of opioids distributed in the state from 2006 to 2014, of covering up the risks of opioid use to encourage patients to buy their drugs. The court document also claims Endo was aware of its complicity in a drastic surge in opioid prescriptions and made fraudulent insurance claims for prescriptions that patients did not need.

Endo is being charged with the violation of two New York insurance laws. In a recent regulatory filing, the drugmaker said it is dealing with more than 3,200 lawsuits related to its opioid sales, filed mostly by municipalities.

"All these opioid manufacturers knew how addictive and dangerous their products were," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. "Their greedy, fraudulent behavior is inexcusable."

Endo is scheduled to attend an Oct. 26 hearing at the financial services department's offices in Albany.

