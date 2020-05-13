5 states with the most, fewest overdose deaths

West Virginia and Delaware are tied for having the most overdose deaths per capita of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub assessed each state and Washington, D.C., on 22 metrics across three categories: drug use and addiction, law enforcement, and drug-related health issues and rehabilitation. Metrics included overdose rates, drug-related arrests and opioid prescription volumes, among others. More information about the methodology is available here.

Overall, WalletHub found that issues with drug use were most pronounced in Missouri and least prominent in Minnesota. The company also compared the best and worst states in ratings on more specific drug-related topics.

Here are five states with the most overdose deaths per capita:

West Virginia

Delaware (tie) Maryland Pennsylvania Ohio

Five states with the fewest overdose deaths per capita:

South Dakota Nebraska Iowa North Dakota Texas

To view the full ranking, click here.

