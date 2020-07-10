Brandeis University launches COVID-19-specific opioid resource center

Waltham, Mass.-based Brandeis University has released an extensive online resource to help local leaders address the opioid epidemic.

A team of Brandeis opioid researchers built the site to offer local leaders more than 150 community program models that span a full spectrum of care so they can create harm reduction-focused initiatives and policies. The resource also offers reports, toolkits, peer-reviewed articles and mapping tools — many of which are COVID-19-specific.

"Imagine being an opioid task force leader, and the mayor asks your group to create a new harm reduction initiative. There's a lot of information out there, but the BORC website helps you craft your own initiative by providing a curated list of community programs and resources, plus a checklist of essential interventions," Cindy Parks Thomas, PhD, one of the project's leaders, said in a July 8 statement.

