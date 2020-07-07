Cleveland Clinic receives $1M from Johnson & Johnson to help pregnant mothers with opioid misuse disorders

Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General received $1 million from Summit County for its Centering Pregnancy program, which provides expanded prenatal care to women affected by substance use disorders.

Centering Pregnancy allows expectant mothers who have due dates near one another to form meeting groups with physicians and nurses to discuss their pregnancies and overall health. These meetings usually last about two hours and also involve prenatal checkups.

Summit County received the $1 million from a Johnson & Johnson donation made in efforts to reduce the harm caused by widespread opioid addiction in the community.

"Since receiving financial settlements from the drug manufacturers and distributors, we have worked with our community partners to formulate a framework that will allow us to deploy current and future settlement dollars in a responsible and effective way," Summit County executive Ilene Shapiro said in a July 7 news release.

More articles on opioids:

Walmart sued by shareholders for opioid distribution practices

Former Indivior CEO pleads guilty in opioid marketing case

Fentanyl found in most overdose cases at 2 Baltimore emergency departments, study finds

Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General received $1 million from Summit County for its Centering Pregnancy program, which provides expanded prenatal care to women affected by substance use disorders. Centering Pregnancy allows expectant mothers who have due dates near one another to form meeting groups with physicians and nurses to discuss their pregnancies and overall health. These meetings usually last about two hours and also involve prenatal checkups. Summit County received the $1 million from a Johnson & Johnson donation made in efforts to reduce the harm caused by widespread opioid addiction in the community. "Since receiving financial settlements from the drug manufacturers and distributors, we have worked with our community partners to formulate a framework that will allow us to deploy current and future settlement dollars in a responsible and effective way," Summit County executive Ilene Shapiro said in a July 7 news release.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.