UNM appoints endowed professor of surgical oncology

Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico's Comprehensive Cancer Center named Bridget Fahy, MD, as the Victor and Ruby Hansen Surface Endowed Professor of Complex Surgical Oncology Nov. 23.

Dr. Fahy is a professor and chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology in the Department of Surgery at the UNM School of Medicine, and medical coordinator of the university's cancer center surgical services. She joined UNM in 2013 as an associate professor of surgical oncology. Prior to UNM, Dr. Fahy served as an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at The Methodist Hospital in Houston as part of its affiliation with New York City-based Weill Cornell Medical College. After earning a medical degree from UC Irvine, Dr. Fahy completed general surgery training and a research fellowship in a cancer biology lab at UC Davis.

She has also received national recognition for her expertise in palliative care.

The endowed professorship was previously held by Ashwani Rajput, MD.

